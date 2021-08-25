Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relaxed outfit for her day out is what all mommy fashion dreams are made of; Yay or Nay?

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or stealing eyeballs on the ramp or just keeping things simple in casual kaftans, Kareena Kapoor Khan surely has it all covered when it comes down to fashion. With over two decades in the industry, Bebo has managed to look her effortless best when it comes to every silhouette and style. Now, in the past few years, she’s set major fashion goals for every mommy out there and today’s look is enough proof of it.

The paparazzi’s camera caught Bebo and little Tim stepping out of their apartment complex looking fashionable as ever. While Taimur being her childish self ran towards the car, Khan strutted out looking fashionable as ever. For the casual day out, the actress walked out in a relaxed silhouette that consisted of an oversized tee and a pair of flared pants. The white set bore vertical stripes in blue that gave an illusion of added height to her tall frame. Whites and blues are always a good idea for a relaxed day outfit and it’s an essential style tip to learn from Bebo.

Keeping her modern day mommy look trendy, Kareena then picked out a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. With a cross body bucket bag by Chloe, the actress added extra oomph to the look. She then stepped out sans makeup with a pair of oversized sunnies covering most of her face. She then pulled her hair back in a sleek bun and called it a day!

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

