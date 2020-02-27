Kareena Kapoor Khan’s royal blue bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore gets CALLED OUT by Diet Sabya

For those of you who live under a rock and don’t know who Diet Sabya is, here’s a quick introduction. Diet Sabya, an Instagram handle which serves as a fashion watchdog for designers who copy from their peers or predecessors. The page also calls out the big wheels of Bollywood for supposedly ripping off an outfit or style. While celebrities are often applauded for their impeccable sartorial choices, the appreciation comes with a bitter aftertaste sometimes. A lot of big names have made their ‘diet debut’ and found themselves in hot waters for their look or outfit being too inspired from something that has already been done before.





This time, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s navy blue suit by Raghavendra Rathore is under fire. The Instagram page featured a picture of Bebo in the blue bandhgala for promoting her movie Good Newwz back in 2019 alongside a model wearing a blue suit by Hugo Boss striking an uncanny resemblance. The blue tuxedo with a detailed front panel was designed by Jason Wu for Hugo Boss’ Fall/Winter 2015 show. The fashion watchdog claims that designer Raghavendra Rathore has blithely copied Jason Wu’s design. The blue suit featured a stand collar, clean cut seams and seven button detailing. In addition to Jason Wu’s design, Raghavendra Rathore’s blue bandhgala features golden chain detailing, blue coloured buttons, asymmetrical hemline and two flap pockets.

Previously actresses such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and so on have featured on the notorious watchdog’s Instagram page.





What are your thoughts on Diet Sabya’s claims? Is it a copy or an inspiration according to you? Comment below and let us know.





For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion