Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tracksuit and coord set are fashion goals for a perfect comfy-chic look: Yay or Nay?

When it comes to comfort, athleisure wear is what we need. Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks have given us some major #fashiongoals. Kareena has always been the chic, stylish diva. She loves to dress up and always looks flawless. Kareena is the style quotient and what she wears becomes the trend. Recently, she donned two athleisure wear looks, making us wanna switch to them ASAP.

Want to have a look at what she wore?

Kareena sported a chic, classy look in her Puma tracksuit. She was spotted shooting for their campaign in this fun athleisure wear. The outfit featured a bright pink sports bra and a strap detailing from centre to sleeves in dark pink with PUMA written over it. Paired with it was a full sleeves zipper jacket in blue, pink and white colour. The jogger track pants were also in the blue shade with detailings of pink and white. The jacket and the pants also had the brand logo on them. The silver neckpiece took the whole look from casual to chic.

Also spotted in the Dhruv Kapoor co-ord set, Kareena is shifting style from chic to comfy. It seems like she is liking the pink vibe. The actress wore a bright pink graphic T-shirt and a crew neck with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with it was matching jogger pants with side pockets and brand logo on them.

The winged eyeliner, blush lips, and barely-there waves elevated the whole grace of both her outfits. Kareena is digging the whole comfy-chic vibe.

