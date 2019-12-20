Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Zimmerman outfit at Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party is too adorable; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Alia Khan's little munchkin, Taimur celebrates his third birthday today and his doting mother made sure that he rang his special day in style.

The Begum of Bollywood stepped out for Tim Tim's birthday party dressed in a cute Zimmerman number. Her look included a sheer black polka dot dress featuring button down details, collared neck and bishop sleeves. She tied a matching scarf around her waist to bring in definition to her body. Kareena styled her look with a casual hair bun, deep mauve lips, white sneakers, silver metallic watch, a sling bag and black sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely stunning in her simple Zimmerman outfit. We like how she kept her look simple and minimal and didn't go overboard with her OOTD. Also, brownie points for keeping her look chill and just opting for a pair of white sneakers instead of wearing heels. We like!

What are your thoughts about Kareena Kapoor Khan's attire? Do you approve of it? Also, don't you think Taimur looked absolutely adorable on his birthday in those boots? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More