Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan: Celeb inspired elegant looks to celebrate Vishu 2022 at home

Vishu is celebrated in south India as a major festival with new clothes, traditional feasts, fireworks and flower decorations in every home. The festival marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar in Kerala. If you are all set to celebrate Vishu tomorrow, here are a few celeb-inspired looks to slay in style for the day. Be it an apartment party or a simple at-home celebration, style up to get kaineettam from the elders in a class and elegant traditional look like these divas. Ivory or Kasavu white can be a winning choice of colour to look regal on Vishu. The aesthetic and classiness of the colour ooze royal vibes. Here’s how the stars opted to look ravishing in their desi ensembles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For an intimate at-home Vishu celebration, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fuss-free ivory flared kurta suit can be your style inspiration. The gorgeous ethnic suit by Sureena Chowdhri consisted of a sheer organza dupatta that matched her full sleeve kurta and straight pants. Her makeup was on point with a flawless base and kohl-rimmed eyelids. She let her natural textured waves down in a centre part and pulled the rest of her mane over her shoulder.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has an uncountable number of white kurta suits. Her kasavu white and gold kurta set is a perfect look to live in a Vishu frenzy. It was self-woven with floral jacquard weave and the knee-length kurta top featured double fabric buttons that held the mini V-shaped neckline together. Her traditional look was teamed with a matching mask, juttis that bore embellishments and stacked gold bangles.

Shilpa Shetty

If there is one star who has experimented the most with sarees, it should be Shilpa Shetty! The evergreen actress’ statement-making look is perfect for a fun-filled festive day. She layered a long white jacket over her elegant striped sari by Advaya in shades of ivory and dull gold and looked like a true diva. Proving no ethnic look is complete without the right accessories, she rounded off her outfit with a gold choker necklace and a pair of delicate earrings, both by Amrapali Jewels.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez turned into a Malayali Manka in her white and gold half-saree. The flared skirt with a broad gold border was teamed with a matching dupatta worn over her shoulder like a saree and an ankle-length sleeve golden blouse. She teamed the beautiful ensemble with statement-making traditional jewellery and on-point makeup featuring black winged eyeliner and red bindi.

Karisma Kapoor

Last but not the least, we have this serene white look of Karisma Kapoor who never disappoints us with her ethnic style game. Her white silk saree from Raw Mango was teamed with a high neck sleeveless blouse and eye-grabbing choker necklace and dainty stud earrings. She pulled her hair back into a bun and rounded off the style with a matching potli bag.

Which diva’s elegant desi look would you take inspiration from for your Vishu 2022 avatar? Tell us in the comment section below.

