From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan; You cannot miss THESE celebrity looks from yesterday

Fashion was clearly the topic on everyone’s minds yesterday. So, here we have the best-dressed celebrities from the day gone by.

Yesterday was clearly power-packed with some of the most stunning celebrities making the most of their fashion choices. From chic casuals to exquisite desi ensembles, we saw it all. Clearly, all the celebrities are making sure to put their best foot forward when they step out of the house and there’s no denying that! So, here we have all the best celebrity looks from the day gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nothing screams casual as denim does and Bebo knows that really well! She picked out a denim half-sleeve jacket and paired it with loose denim high-waisted pants that were held together by a matching denim belt. Underneath this, she sported a sheer mesh black full-sleeve top under which she donned a strapless black bra. The sheer turtle neck top was tucked into the pants well and we are absolute fans of the look!

Tara Sutaria

Next up, we have the Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria who was decked up in a head-to-toe white ensemble, making it perfect for the winter. Tara picked out a crisp white turtle neck sweater and tucked it neatly into matching high-waisted pants, making for a cosy look. The actress then topped this off a cropped blazer-like jacket. We like!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara, on the other hand, went all out with a deep-hued lehenga that bore exquisite embroideries in gold making it for the perfect desi look. She paired it with an equally heavy embellished blouse that bore tie-up details at the back. Ms Khan then styled the look with a cream coloured embroidered dupatta that was draped around the lehenga. We honestly cannot take our eyes off her!

Ananya Panday

For the day out, the 21-year-old actress opted for a vinyl checkered skirt by the brand. She wore the transparent wonder over a long crisp white shirt dress that cropped at her thighs and showed enough of her long toned legs. Ms Panday then pulled her sleeve cuff up to add an extra element to the look. What do you think about her look?

The 26-year-old made a stunning statement in a neutral-toned dress. The dress clearly looked comfy with a bit of a baggy silhouette and full sleeves. The dress then cinched at the waist with an A-line silhouette cropping at her ankles. She then gave the look a total turnover by styling it with rock-chic boots that bore a small heel and tie-ups.

Whose look was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More