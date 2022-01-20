Kareena Kapoor Khan, Selena Gomez to Kriti Sanon: 6 celebs who showed how to get your shine on in blue dresses

The spate of virtual parties has seen a rise lately. It's after all a soothing remedy that makes a bad day instantly a good one. Let's get you to say hello to some party glamour to get you in the mood to disco. So, are we hinting at taking you through an edit of dresses that seem enticingly apt? Indeed, there's so much to love about a sparkly dress that barely asks for a handful of accessories to ace your party look.

Say a dull day no more because here we have deep shades of blue to keep you coloured pretty. So, let's see how bright a diamond you can be as you hit the party floor with your gang. We took some lessons from celebrities who looked ravishing in blue dresses that had all the shine. Here's how to style your dress.

Malaika Arora

Here's what it looks like to find magic in your gown. The Socha Nahin Tha picked out a blue sequin gown from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu that came with a thigh-high slit and a neckline that was adorned with beads. Just too pretty, make this your cocktail party outfit. Wear it right with accessories like studded jewellery and ankle-strap stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The thigh-high slit that's worn elegantly. How very typical of Bebo? Proving she's a sight to behold every minute, her ink blue sequin dress with shoulder pads, turtleneck, full sleeves, and a drape-like detail looked wondrous here. Wish to do some colour-blocking? Hot pink strappy stilettos are the big vibe you need.

Meghan Markle

Here's the day when the very pregnant former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan defined regality with her flair for dressing elegantly. She wore a Roland Mouret shimmery three-quarter sleeve gown that had a boat neck and a knee-high slit. With a black clutch and ankle-strap stilettos, she finished off her look.

Selena Gomez

The pro dresser of every red carpet event, she walked the hot girl route for Grammy's awards in a sparkly plunging neckline strappy gown. This midnight blue cut-out number looked ravishing as it was taken a step higher with hoop earrings.

Kriti Sanon

A sequin bodycon Bardot dress that has truly besotted. Tell us this mid-length dress you sold with its avant-garde sleeves. It brought both the one-shoulder and off-shoulder detail close in one dress. How often do you come across something similar? It's a rare and gobsmacking find. Style it with pink pointed-toe pumps and dangler earrings.

Priyanka Chopra

The stunner who told us that she's hotter than the tropics and trust us this is no lie. She proves it everyday and her look for the premiere of Baywatch is also proof. The 39-year-old wore a plunging neckline wrap-style dress that bore a high-low hem as it had a thigh-high slit. This full-sleeved sequin ensemble was held tight with a black fabric belt that cinched her waist and black ankle-strap stilettos.

