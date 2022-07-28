Kareena Kapoor Khan serves a chic slay in a yellow co-ord set and Manolo Blahnik's black flats; Yay or Nay?

Ready for a pajama night? Oops, we mean morning. Kareena Kapoor Khan knows what it takes to add the sun and shine to her looks together or in two different ways. Did she just rock a look we dig? It's cool, elegant, and easy on the eye. If you too, just like us, have kept a tab on her coordinated outfits which have been bled beyond a roster of her vacation-style game, here is what looks like the next chic addition. Pastel power and a comfy look alert!

She's a fashion queen, she's a trendsetter, she's the beautiful Bebo who nails every look. Fashion readers, check this out. She's had two consecutive days in pastels and the co-ord set looked the same, just different hues were picked, first in blue and the next in yellow. We missed her and her morning work outfits. There were no try-hard looks sported, from baggy denim pants, and cycling shorts to crisp and well-pressed shirts were sported the most.

Yesterday, the mother-of-two rocked a shirt that featured a high-low hem and full sleeves. This remained untucked and was clubbed with straight-fit pants which had jogger pants' signature gathered hems. Too simple? We can expect a perked-up element in the Laal Singh Chadha star's look because her past proofs have served us a multitude of style tips. Her colourful nail paints caught the limelight. And to tag along, wayfarer black sunnies and Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi black ballet flats were included which had an embellished, shiny crystal buckle, priced at Rs 85,000. Too luxe! Kareena's hair was tied into a pulled-back bun, pretty star!

