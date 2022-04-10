Kareena Kapoor Khan serves a sleek and stylish look in a Herve Leger jumpsuit and Misho earrings: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who can pull off both, on and off-duty dressing with equal ease. When she's dressed down, the diva loves to keep it casual in baggy jeans and oversized t-shirts with sneakers or slippers. But when she's all glammed up, the diva is truly a force to reckon with.

All cleaned up well, yesterday Bebo attended the United Nations India Young Changemakers Conclave in Mumbai and looked like a million bucks. For the event, the mother-of-two was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who picked out a black jumpsuit from Herve Leger's collection. Her outfit featured a black knit blouse that came attached to a pair of flared pants with pockets. Bebo kept her look minimal by opting for a pair of black stilettos and statement gold hoop earrings from the shelves of Misho. A gold chunky bracelet rounded off this look well.

For her makeup, the Good Newwz star rocked her iconic blended smokey eyes and filled-in brows with a dash of pink on her lips. Contoured cheekbones and flushed cheeks rounded off with poker-straight hair styled with a centre parting ensured the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous for the event as she struck a pose.

We loved this glammed up version of Bebo who proved yet again that there's nothing she can't pull off. The jumpsuit and earrings were styled minimally and made for a stunning look for a formal brunch or a work meeting as well.

What are your thoughts on Bebo's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

