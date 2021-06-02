Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Times Bollywood stars showed us how to ROCK zebra print

While we've been obsessing over leopard and cheetah prints, the Zebra print has slowly made its way into the fashion world. Take a look!

Animal prints are always in Vogue. The retro print, no matter how old, keeps finding its way back in the form of new recreations. Celebrities have been acting as trendsetters for the longest time now so when they sport a new trend, you know it's going to be big.

We've been obsessed with several animal prints for a while now with the cheetah and leopard prints always being on top. Slowly but steadily, the zebra print has made its way into the closets of celebrities. Here's how they've pulled it off stylishly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood is truly one of the most fashionable in the industry. She picked out a zebra printed coordinated set in the form of a shirt and matching comfortable pants. Styled with simple black heels and a black face mask, Bebo opted for kohl-smudged eyes and beachy waves to complete this look.



Paving the way for men's style, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a Zebra printed pantsuit for an awards show. He styled this over a simple black shirt and completed his look with dress shoes. Messy hair gave his look a fun touch.

Sara Ali Khan

For the promotions of Simmba, Sara put her edgiest looks forward to match her co-actor . For one promotional event, the diva picked out a jumpsuit that was a zebra-tiger print mix. She looked glamorous in the outfit styled with a pair of nude pumps and hair into glamorous waves.

Ranveer Singh

In true over-the-top style, Ranveer Singh picked out a head-to-toe Zebra printed outfit that we couldn't take our eyes off. The actor styled zebra printed pants with a black tee, threw over a white jacket followed by a matching zebra printed long coat to complete the look. Starry sunglasses, a walking stick, gloves and sneakers made for matching accessories to this look.

Kundra

If there's someone in Bollywood who can't get enough of pantsuits, it has to be Shilpa Shetty. She picked out a zebra printed pantsuit styled with a basic black crop top and stilettos for an event, looking chic as ever!

Who, according to you, pulled off the zebra printed outfit best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Couple style decoded: All the times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishak Bachchan twinned on the red carpet

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×