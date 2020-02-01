Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shilpa Shetty’s 6 year old bag proves why spending a fortune on arm candies is worth it

Now we are sure you must have bought a handbag but investing in a handbag is a whole different scenario. Want to how it’s done? Take cues from our beloved Bollywood celebs!

Here’s a question for you, how would you add that final touch to your perfectly pulled together look? While some might say finely cut glistening diamonds, our Bollywood celebs think otherwise. Well, if a handbag approximately costs around 15-20 lakhs then it’s pretty much the same as wearing jewellery. And there is no denying that time and again our Bollywood celebs have cemented this assertion. As the folklore goes, on a serendipitous flight, Jane Birkin dropped all the contents from her straw tote right in front of Jean-Louis Dumas, the then chief executive of Hermes. He immediately took it upon himself to design a bag for the modern woman. A woman who didn’t just sit at home baking pies but also travelled all around the world. He invited Jane Birkin to collaborate with him and hence the name. Four years later the first Birkin was born.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that our globe trotting leading ladies of Bollywood are in awe of the Hermes Birkin. The bag is large enough to accommodate all your contents, functional enough for all the jet-setting rendezvous and stylish enough to be a celeb favourite. And there is absolutely no second-guessing that the bag won’t easily perish and is a real investment. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, this chic but expensive handbag is truly their security blanket.

Kundra in 2013

Since 2013, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been flaunting her ultra-luxurious Hermes Birkin which was revamped by the fashion house in 2012. The limited edition orange Birkin has a swanky tan brown center panel and two lizard stripes creating an exquisite colour blocking effect. The bag features Gold and Marron d'Inde Clemence Leather divided by two stripes of Ficelle Varanus Niloticus Lizard leather. It also comprises of a flap, a turnlock closure, two keys and a clochette.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in 2014

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in 2017

Throughout the years the bag still hasn’t lost its charm and definitely stands the test of time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2017

The begum of Bollywood also loves this classic design. Since 2017 she can be seen sporting her black Hermes Birkin bag. Be it at the airport or out and about the city for an errand. The bag is made of velvety black leather, two hand-rolled handles and a golden locks with two keys.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2019

Kangana Ranaut in 2010

There is absolutely no denying that the Panga actress loves a statement bag. Be it a blush pink Lady Dior or a Hermes Birkin bag. The star was first snapped back in 2010, on her way to the airport sporting a bright orange Birkin. Kangana Rananut being notoriously infamous for splurging on luxurious handbags, apparently has four Birkins. Wait, let us count how much that would have costed her!

Kangana Ranaut in 2019

What are your thoughts on a long term investment in an expensive Hermes Birkin? Comment below and let us know.

