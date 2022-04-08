Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to party like a queen in black dress and Hanut Singh's neck piece: Yay or Nay?

Having more than one friend is always a great idea and we agree because we just can't have enough accessories. Jewellery to be precise. Fashion is a concoction of everything ice, spice, and nice. Just like how setting aside skirts and shorts in summer makes zero sense, calling a look well done without a single jewellery in the scene is just so incomplete. We took a page from Kareena Kapoor Khan's party-style archives and it definitely entails something to everyone's taste.

Got your party getup in mind? Well, here's a reference that can bring in a tweak or two if need be. Bebo was recently seen partying with entrepreneur and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actress Amrita Arora, Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, and filmmaker Karan Johar. The gang of 5 showed up in cool ensembles and as usual, Kareena brought all of the flattering things to the front.

The mother of two picked out a strapless black dress by Rachel Zoe. This sequin midi number featured a thigh-high slit and a pleated-like detail at the front. She matched this up with pointed-toe pumps. If you're on a search for an eye-arresting accessory, look no further than this stellar Hanut Singh Mughalicious emerald pendant designed as an octagon and outlined with gold. Who knew finding ourselves a new favourite neckpiece was so easy? She further added a watch and a ring to go with her OOTN. The Veere Di Wedding actress left her sleek hair with a center-partition and her lips were painted nude. What's as instantly alluring as kohl-rimmed eye makeup? Nothing at all.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

