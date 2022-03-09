Kareena Kapoor Khan shows denim-on-denim look is the only chic we need: Yay or Nay?

Come rain, chills, spring or summer, denim is a forever deep-seated love story. While the sartorial universe aims to make us all play with vibrant hues, there's never a day when somehow of feeling the need to overall how perfect denim can be. If the game of colour power doesn't have your heart and it's not hard to see why (credits: Denim craze is for real), here's how to add another set to your closet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan just proved that denim remains a cool-girl staple and we see no lie when we say this fabric has come a long way. The mother-of-two was snapped in Mumbai today dressed in a very casual avatar and trust us she's the style queen who can make the traffic stop with almost no effort. That's a Bebo who loves a style that equates to comfort and leaves no gaps for a loss of chicness. The Ki & Ka actress set the mood for us to wear denim-on-denim with a blue shirt that was rightly tucked inside her boot-cut jeans. To keep her pants intact, she chose a black belt to seal up her look together.

In all honesty, we're ready to admit that she's a perfectionist of sorts who ensured her belt matched with her tote bag and sunnies. You see this beautiful begum doesn't do the conventional, she chose pointed-toe heels painted in two shades to add warmth to her OOTD. Kareena had her hair tied into a ponytail and girl, her skin just glowed and glowed!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

