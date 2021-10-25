Kareena Kapoor Khan shows an easy breezy off white kurta suit is perfect for all seasons; Yay or Nay?

After the birth of her two children, the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan's style has changed drastically. Never a one to compromise, she has always preferred comfort over fashion but that surely doesn't mean she isn't the glamorous diva that she is. We have witnessed some of her best looks both onscreen and offscreen be it on the ramp or other events. She has been a style icon for Millenials for so long, we can't even begin to remember.

But lately, Kareena's choices have leaned more towards comfort. The new mommy is often spotted up and about doing her daily round of chores in clothes she feels she most relaxed in. She has been caught often by the paparazzi in white kurta suits that seem to have found a soft corner in the hearts of many Bollywood celebs such as Sara Ali Khan and more. But being the diva that she is, the actress often decides to bring a twist to her picks. Today, we caught the Kambakkht Ishq actress in an off-white kurta set as she stepped out for the day to pay a visit to her father. Her Mandarin collared asymmetrical kurta bore vertical and horizontal silver panels with three-fourth sleeves that had ruffled detailing. Instead of mix and match, she went matching trousers carrying a Goyard Artois yellow tote bag.

To go with her outfit, she wore a pair of orange sandals and accessorised with reflector shades, a gold watch and diamond rings. Her wet hair was back brushed while she chose to go makeup-free with a hint of pink on her lips.

What do you think of Kareena's off-duty look? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

