Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off her baby bump in a printed maxi dress; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the world that simplicity is the key as she flaunts her baby bump in a printed maxi dress. Check it out

Over the last few weeks, we've often seen the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan taking a stroll around her residence. The actress who is now expecting her second child is making sure to give us enough maternity wear inspiration that could last us a long, long time. From desi kurta sets to casuals, she's making sure to rock it all in style.

While Kareena is often seen stepping out in loose and baggy clothes, we're a fan of how she manages to bring something new to the table each time. Bebo has the power to make even the simplest of outfits look like couture. Just a couple of days ago we saw her in a bright green kurta set and boy was she making a statement!

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as Bebo chose for a maxi dress to step out in the sun. The dark-hued maxi bore prints in pink all over while the silhouette clung to her waist and flared out. The maxi featured a simple neckline accompanied by baggy balloon sleeves. Bebo then ditched her makeup and covered most of her face with a white mask. She then let her brunette mane down in a side part and made the most of her maternity look.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her maternity style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×