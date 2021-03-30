Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off her post pregnancy glow in a striped shirt dress; Yay or Nay?

The now mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan glows as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Ever since the birth of her second baby boy, we have missed seeing the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan being papped in her chic outfits. But, it looks like today was the paparazzi’s lucky day as Bebo stepped out looking her absolute best. The actress definitely has a reputation for making the simplest of outfits look glamorous and today, it proved to be no different!

Our camera’s caught Bebo glowing in a shirt dress which is clearly apt for Mumbai’s summer heat. The dress featured white striped on a muted red satin shirt dress which was enough to catch the attention. Instead of opting for a simple collared silhouette, the dress featured a button-down silhouette that ruched along one side to give a sort of wrapped illusion. It then hemmed right below her knees while a slit elevated the look.

Mrs Khan then styled the dress with strappy heels that worked as a contrasting element. The fresh muted tone of the dress perfectly matched her summer glow and honestly, we cannot take our eyes off her. With a flawless base, definition around the eyes and a coral flush on the cheeks, Kareena debuted her ultimate summer makeup look. She then let her shirt brunette mane down in soft waves that bonded the look together.

Apart from her choice of heels, we’d give the look a solid A! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

