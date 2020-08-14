Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off her pregnancy glow in Sureena Chowdhri: Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work in a white suit by Sureena Chowdhri. Check it out

It's been two days since we've heard that the Pataudi's aka and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome baby number 2 and we cannot be more excited. While we've all been couch potatoes during the Quarantine, Bebo is going to turn into a mommy yet again and we bet you that she has already started glowing.

In a series of photos shared by her colleague that read, 'Back with the team #covidshoot' it looks like that Bebo is back to work and this time with her pregnancy glow. In the picture, she is seen wearing a gorgeous white suit by Sureena Chowdhri. The actress looks radiant as ever as she wore the white flared kurta that hid her little baby bump. Adding to it, she loosely draped the sheer dupatta over her shoulders adding a fluid effect to the look.

Pro Tip: The high neck and sleeved kurta is definitely a must-have in every wardrobe as it's simple and can be easily paired with anything!

While we've already talked about how she is glowing more than ever, her makeup was on point with a flawless base and kohl-rimmed eyelids. She let her natural textured waves down in a centre-part and pulled the rest of her mane over her shoulder.

We loved every bit of her relaxed look and cannot wait to see her maternity style yet again. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

