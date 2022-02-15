Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to light up your day's glam in a printed shirt & flared pants: Yay or Nay?

We've always placed our trust in shirts from desk to dinner. But, they say the theory of boredom is pretty unpredictable and can kick in on any given day. If white shirts were your best bet, may we divert your attention to something vibrant? It's February and if you haven't lived in the joys of red, we have an exciting reference that will make you want to inject a striking vibe into your style.

Another bonus: Spring isn't too far and with the cold breezy air that occasionally hits us, it just feels best to stay warm. What we have here for you is nothing outré rather than just too chic for your eyes to ignore. Another day, another red bombshell shot by Kareena Kapoor Khan. When is she ever not in a diva mode? The 41-year-old was seen this afternoon with her family as they all got together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday. She wore a full-sleeved shirt painted with red polka dots, black stripes, and typography that read words in caps. This V-neck number had two flap pockets. What's not to like about how spiffy it looks?

Your OOTD needn't look tough rather styled right with the perfect play of comfort and allure. Bebo slipped into black flared pants and tucked in her shirt to complete her look. A sling bag isn't the only accessory that can do a fashionable job proves her rectangle sunnies and chain-link necklace. She tied her hair into a top bun and smiled all pretty with her firstborn beside her.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celebs who proved green mini dresses are the new cool