Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to put a white shirt to a chic use with her casual look; Yay or Nay?

Officially out of style is anything but a shirt. We still hold love as strong as we used to once upon a time in summer. Having staged a chic return, you can squeeze a good classy shirt into any look formal or informal. Its fame lives on as it becomes more seasonless with each passing day. All this is to say Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest off-duty looks good and we can't move past its coolness. No more hunts to do, we found the one.

So, how do you approach a stylish look? Bebo truly knows how to bring an effortless feel with her style and this look carries the badge of comfort so well. Given the current hustle and bustle, we're mostly stuck with, it makes sense that not all of us want to work extra to put out a look. If you're into a no-mess and no-stress look, here is your lesson.

The mother-of-two gave a lesson on how to layer your look right this monsoon. Step out in what looks elevated to us. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore a white top with a crew neck which consisted of black stripes. This was topped off with a white collared shirt. A basic no fashionista would forget come what may. Wear it with shorts, over a dress, skirts or style it in hundred ways and yet you will make more room to have white shirts in your wardrobe.

Kareena completed her OOTD with ecru-hued (family of beige) trousers which had a paper bag waist and broad pockets. Styled fashionably with black sunnies, sports shoes and a camel brown tote to serve a well-combined together look. The 41-year-old tied her sleek hair into a ponytail and wore mauve lipstick.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Rawal to marry Arpita Mehta on August 28, Cocktail party to take place tomorrow