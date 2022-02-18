Kareena Kapoor Khan shows on point glam in a black top, purple joggers & Chanel bag: Yay or Nay?

Everybody loves just the right kind of comfortable ensemble, isn't it? Saying bye to joggers now sounds quite like the style of crime. It's been the glorious fit you know you needed during lockdown days and continues to stay buzzy and a little too hot, think vibrant hues? To help you continue this relaxed style, we have this reference that will prove ditching joggers this season or forever isn't the option you should ever be looking at. Here's your style brief for the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is frequently seen in dashing outfits like her recent look that had her in a fire mode also known as everything peach in a ribbed crop top and bell bottoms. Bebo took joggers out for lunch and we're kind of impressed with the sporty-cool approach she opted for. Looks like she accepted the spring season rather a little early but can we complain when we're all looking for past winter fashion? She picked out a slinky black sleeveless top that bore a deep neckline and tucked into her look with purple joggers that bore a waistband and drawstring detail.

Our eyes were quick to take note of her style that didn't compromise on accessories. Her black baseball cap entailed "I'm here" printed on it in white and the 41-year-old rounded out her OOTD with Chanel's black diamond-quilted leather bag with a chain-link shoulder strap. The Angrezi Medium starlet also added sneakers to her look and we see a delightful taste of red, black, and white. Her pink pout simply matches up so perfectly!

