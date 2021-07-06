Kareena Kapoor Khan shows polka dot outfits will always help you put your best fashion foot forward

Are polka dots too old to be in your closet now? Of course, not. They look as alluring as always. Read the edit and edge it up like Bebo!

Is it too late to walk down the memory lane of fashion history? Probably not, because with a print like polka dots there’s ample space for a comeback. These dots are reminiscent of the old-school charm that continues to win a special place in hearts and manage to make hit moves by leaving no closet alone. If paying homage to the retro print feels like a current mood, we have a starry edit you’ll be referencing for days.

Wonder what is it about? Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who styles up anything with some fun keeping it effortlessly stunning and comfortable. Check out how she’s incorporated polka dots from dresses to saree. Yes, she can do it all.

Planned a luncheon with your pals? This dress is the ideal one for you. The Good Newwz actress donned a Michael Kors halter neck dress and amped it up wisely with a broad white buckle belt. She sealed her look with pointed-toe pumps and a loose updo.

Polka dots, kurta or shorts to the airport? How about keeping the go-to shorts aside and try the ethnic silhouette next time? Kareena opted for a Good Earth kurta that was designed with faded black and green polka dots. To wrap up the stylish look, she chose a dupatta, matching cropped comfy pants, gold Kolhapuri chappals, sunglasses, and a black bag.

The doting Bebo wore a purple typographic tee and paired it up with a midi-length pencil skirt and white pumps. She locked up the glam by tucking in her t-shirt and with a neatly tied hairdo.

The Ki & Ka star made for a strong case in this eye-catching vintage print. She styled the brown-hued jumpsuit that featured balloon sleeves, pockets, and flared bottoms. The collared number was sealed with the same fabric waist belt, black sling bag, and sunglasses.

Black and white polka dotted saree? Yes, please. A combo that will never slip out from the trends list. To make any traditional silhouette look modish, you can always count on prints and embellishments to create the magic for you. The Angrezi Medium starlet draped the Masaba Gupta saree and elevated the party number with chunky silver earrings and poker-straight hair.

