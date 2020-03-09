Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the right way to steal the show with your summer wardrobe; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor steals the show in a gorgeous summer dress by Zimmermann and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to raise the bar high when it comes to her fashion choices and there’s no denying that! The actress who now swears by being her effortless self has definitely known to be the best at her style game. From some of the most gorgeous gowns to stunning desi attires, the diva is known to make some of the most iconic choices and there’s no denying that! While she is making sure to make the best of her style wardrobe, airport lobbies have been her current favourite place to show off her stunning wardrobe.

Yesterday, the diva made sure to look her effortless best yet again as she stepped out in a gorgeous white dress. The sheer wonder by Zimmermann featured a high-neck silhouette. Accompanying the high-neck was long bishop sleeves that added a trendy touch. The dress was then sinched at the waist while also transcending into a flowy flared silhouette.

Bebo let her mesh dress do all the talking while she styled it with a pair of skin-toned heels and a matching clutch. Keeping the look simple, she styled it with her iconic signature smudged kohl look while she let her brushed open waves brush her shoulders.

We think that the white number is clearly a perfect choice for the summers and we cannot wait to recreate it! What are your thoughts about it? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

