Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the right way to style camouflage pants like a diva; Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game and there’s absolutely no denying that! From her impeccable work in movies to stunning ensembles, she has always been making sure to raise the bar high. Not just that, the actress has also managed to look her best whenever she steps out and her recent looks are enough proof of that.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as she stepped out for a bite in a casual ensemble. Mrs Khan even made boot-cut camouflage pants look chic as she styled it effortlessly. The Jab We Met actress made kept it simple and opted for an oversized classic white shirt that perfectly balanced out the printed pants. She then rolled up the sleeves of the shirt to give it a more laid-back vibe.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress added another chic touch to the look as she styled it with a pair of olive green pointy pumps. For the day out, she pulled her hair back in a low ponytail while she covered most of her face with black sunnies. The Veere Di Wedding actress then let her flawless skin have its moment and made a statement with a bold lip. Lastly, the diva completed her look with a Hermes Birkin Bag.

