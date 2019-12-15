Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the world how to do desi right in Raghavendra Rathore; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan ensures all eyes are on her as she goes down the desi in a bright route in a red outfit by Raghavendra Rathore. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to impress us and there is absolutely no denying that. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress has always made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to everything films and fashion. She has big movies live Good Newwz and Lal Singh Chaddha lined up and looks like she is not stopping anytime soon. Not just on her work front party actress is also making quite a lot of buzz when it comes down to everything 'fashion'. From custom 'Bebo' printed saree to some of the most exquisite gowns to even casuals, absolutely no comparison to Mrs Khan.

just last night Kapoor made a splashing statement at the airport as she strutted out if the lobby gorgeous desi attire by Raghavendra Rathore. The actress who was in Bangalore for an event got decked up at the airport to attend cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding function in Mumbai. With the actresses jam-packed schedule, she still made sure to look usual best opted for a gorgeous red kurta set for the night. Her ensemble featured a round-neck, full sleeve long kurta with exquisite traditional gold embroidery all over. She styled the kurta with a pair of matching churidar and a flowy dupatta.

while her attire was enough to grab all the eyeballs Mrs Khan grand up for the look with a flawless base, blushed cheeks, classic kohl clad eyes and a neutral-toned lip. Keeping the look desi, she then completed her look with a red bindi and long gold dangle earrings.

We are absolutely in love with her desi look and loved the fact that she let her attire do all the talking and kept the rest of her glam to a minimum.

