Kareena Kapoor Khan shows you how to style a basic t-shirt and jeans & we all absolutely love it

Fashion promotions have become an extremely important part of the movie business. It has as if become a mandate that if you do not promote your film enough, your content will not create that hype or sell. This over exposure has made interactions with our favourite stars all the more common to a point that we get to see their real sides and self pretty often. Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently super busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Good Newwz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull of almost anything and this is no secret. The diva stuck to a minimal attire as she stepped out in the city. The Begum of Bollywood opted for a simple black Guns n Roses graphical printed t-shirt which she knotted on one side. She teamed her t-shirt with a pair of basic blue high-waisted denim jeans. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, silver hoop earrings, filled in bushy brows, glossy lip and white platform sneakers. Needless to say, Bebo looks like a million bucks. We like how she played the whole look up with doing her hair in the most breezy yet sophisticated manner and opting for a glossy lip. We like!

Good Newwz also features superstar , Punjabi heart-throb Diljit Dosanjh and currently on a professional high, Kiara Advani. The Dharma Production film will release on 27th December 2019.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual look? Also, are you excited for Good Newwz? Comment below and let us know.

