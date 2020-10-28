Kareena Kapoor Khan shows you the right way to play dress up in a Masaba anarkali; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan revisits her Begum heritage as she steps out looking her traditional best in a Masaba anarkali. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely making the most of her early pregnant days and she's time and again seen stepping out of her house looking her gorgeous self. Just a few days ago, the actress celebrated her 40th birthday with a bang. She's often entertaining guests at her house or making the most of her sisterly bond as she is time and again spotted stepping in and out of Karisma Kapoor's house. While the diva is surely living the most of days, today, she was yet again spotted in the city looking her traditional best and boy are we in awe!

The expecting actress looked every bit gorgeous as she showed off her pregnancy glow in a stunning baby pink anarkali. The Masaba anarkali feature a high neckline with full-sleeves that covered most of her skin. Adding to it, the pink wonder bore gold foil work all over while the flared silhouette was long enough to grace the floors. She styled the anarkali with a matching churidar underneath it and ditched her dupatta for a more relaxed look.

Bebo made the most of the open and realized silhouette and framed her face by pulling her hair back into a half ponytail. Adding to it, she stepped out with her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick.

We honestly loved every bit of the look and think it serves as the perfect inspiration for the upcoming festive season. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

