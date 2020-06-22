From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 tips to style print on print the right way!

We are always a little sceptical when it comes to mixing prints. Well here’s a celeb-approved guide to acing the trend.

Decluttering has become a way of life now. We are all at home and cleaning out spaces with rigorous passion. While we are doing that let’s take a look at the clothing we already have and find ways to style it differently. The best and easiest way to refresh your wardrobe is by mixing prints and textures together and figuring out a brand new pairing that you hadn’t even thought of before. You’ve probably been wearing the outfits the same exact way all through this time, so it’s time to rethink the whole thing. If there is one trend that we took away from spring-summer fashion, it was that prints were going to rule the circuit (of course before the current scenario transpired). Thanks to our favourite celebrities, there is more than one way to wear any trend.

So here are three celeb-approved ways to pair prints with each other, no holds barred.

Style Tip 1: Layering prints and materials

Ahuja uses this trick a lot. If you are sceptical about mixing bold prints start off slow by mixing fabrics. Fabrics have their own textures that have a sort of self-design. So you could mix a different fabric with a print on another fabric.

Sonam here is seen in an Etro ball gown which she has paired with a silk Eka by Banaras jacket draped on her shoulder, So the print clash isn’t overwhelmingly obvious and the silk contrasts the gown beautifully.

Another easy example would be this simple shirt and skirt combo that Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing. She wore this top and skirt from Birdwalk. The top had a floral print and the skirt along with the pleats had an Aztec print that was peeping through the sheer fabric.

has done the exact same thing too.

Style tip 2: Prints from the same colour family

The best way to not overwhelm your sensibilities is to pair various prints from the same colour family: all browns, all nudes, different shades of pink and red. This would make the prints look cohesive regardless.

Bebo is wearing two starkly contrasting prints. Polka dots and stripes, but the outfit seems to go together because of the various shades of nude, brown and white that make this look cohesive.

is seen here in an all Prada look. She has paired stripes and plaid and all in blue. This is a really nice way to wear print on print at work too.

Style tip 3: When in doubt, go desi

Indian outfits are the perfect canvas to paint a fashion masterpiece. It has no rules. You could easily pair prints together and it would just change the whole look. This tip also gives you a way to break up your kurta sets and wear it with different pieces.

Sara Ali Khan really aced the look here. She wore a skirt with aztec lines with a traditional motif top and jacket. The stylist also used the colour family trick here. But honestly, this is the BEST way to repurpose your Indian outfits.

also did the same thing in this KoAi outfit. She paired a leaf print top and skirt with an inkblot tie-up jacket.

There’s a lot that you can do with prints, so open up your closet and get going!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebrities made a strong case for co-ords as a WFH uniform

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×