Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Leading ladies who looked pristine in all-white

Although popping colours are a major trend this year, the basic whites never really go out of style.

The year 2020 and 2021 has been all about dressing up in vibrant and eye-catching colours. Even though our Bollywood leading ladies have seriously jumped into the colourful bandwagon, opting for white still remains to be their most comfortable choice. An all-white outfit is something that never really goes out of style and also completely effortless. The monochrome trend has also made its mark this year, and white is our best choice! Here, we have our favourite B-town divas effortlessly slaying in all-white outfits and styling them in their own unique way. So let’s take a look and learn to style our whites a little differently this season!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani proved that she can pull off any trend as she stepped out in all-white casuals. She picked out a white zip-up crop top that showed off her toned midriff and paired it with a pair of white baggy pants. She added a touch of laidback street style to the ensemble by rolling up the hem of her pants. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress added an extra oomph to the monochrome look by teaming it with a pair of neon strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Is there any outfit that Bebo cannot pull off? The sizzling mommy in town looked super chic as she was donned in an all-white jumpsuit from Flow the Label. The jumpsuit featured a white off-shoulder corset-type bodice along with striped baggy pants. The outfit bore a double belt that added a uniqueness to the overall look. Kareena kept it simple by simply opting for delicate hoop earrings and white-strapped pumps.

Ananya Panday

Apart from her gorgeous red carpet looks, Ananya Panday is popular for her chic off-duty looks. The young actress looked like a diva as she stepped out in an off-shoulder white corset top that hugged her body in the most flattering way, paired with white baggy pants. The top featured an elasticated neck with gathered details at the border along with elasticated sleeves. Ms. Panday added a pop of colour to the monotone attire by opting for hot pink strappy heels.

Alaya F

Newbie, Alaya F looked like a dream come true as she was seen posing in an all-white coord set. The coord set featured a white bralette-style crop top that showed off her toned body paired with a matching skirt. The young actress added an extra dose of glam to the outfit by layering it with a matching blazer that bore a collar and front pockets. She completed the look with a pair of gold hoops and delicate rings.

The adorable Shraddha Kapoor is so lovable that she literally looks good in anything she wears. She looked stunning as she was dolled up in a head-to-toe white ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger. The outfit featured a satin silk top with a halter neck accompanied by a keyhole in the front. The Saaho actress tucked it in matching satin silk wide-legged pants. Shraddha completed the look with a pair of simple diamond studs that one can never go wrong with.

Who according to you looked the best in an all-white outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

