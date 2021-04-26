Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Times celebs showed us pink and red is the new black and white

Much like the classic black and white, the pink and red combination outfits are quite a classic that B-town divas love to slay. Check out how each star wore the hues in perfect glam.

If there is one colour-combo that ruled the red carpets and fashion shoots a number of times it would be the red and pink pair. It’s got the playful childishness of youth with its pink shade and a womanly boldness and sensuous charm that the red hue reverberates. Together this combination creates a perfect diva ensemble that one just can’t stop admiring. The warm and bright tones stand out from the crowd and are ideal to make a powerful statement in any silhouette. Here are 5 times Bollywood stars did colour blocking right in the red and pink combo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood dolled up in a red and pink floor-length gown by Sachin & Babi and looked stunning as ever. Her dual toned dress was separated into a red full-sleeved deep V-neck blouse and bright pink floor-length skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and fun pockets by a wide red belt. Kareena matched her Louboutin heels with her outfit and kept the whole look minimal yet impactful with its loud colours. The star opted for gold and emerald drop earrings and styled up her hair in glossy loose waves. Peachy pout and shimmery nude eyeshadow further amplified her gorgeous look.

Deepika donned a whimsical candy floss number by Gauri & Nainika with red wide-legged pants which came with a self-tie bow on the waist. Her red-pink combo spiked the dose of romance in her whole look and she kept her statement top with exaggerated, flared sleeves as the centre of attention. Her bright pink Balenciaga stilettos was another interesting twist to her outfit. Subtle makeup, nude lips rounded off her fabulous look.

Alia Bhatt rocked the one-shouldered pink fit and flare top with coral pants and matched her make up with the same colour palette as her outfit from Safiyaa. Alia looked like a true diva in her party-ready style with her beachy hair in centre-parted waves and dewy makeup. The golden heels added up the bling to her vibrant look. The bell-bottom pants and the peplum style top rang the ‘80s disco vibes and we totally adored Alia’s retro-chic look.

Katrina kaif floor-length outfit was elegant, minimal yet very flamboyant. Showing us how to do colour blocking right in red and pink Jill Jill Stuart dress, Katrina’s halter neck pink top and the red skirt was a complete show-stealer. She kept the look simple with her go-to side-parted sleek hairdo and dewy makeup. Large gold hoop earrings and strappy nude heels complemented her summer-ready look.

Shraddha Kapoor slayed the pink and red trend in a midi dress featuring a pink fitted bodice with a red belt that extended to her neck and fell back as a long cape. Her dramatic midi dress was teamed with nude pumps and Shraddha glammed up in glossy pink lips, mascara laden lashes and subtle brown smokey eye makeup. Simple stud earrings and stacked rings rounded off her stunning look.

Who among these celebs do you think pulled off the pink and red colour blocking the best? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty info follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Girls, get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor and look your trendy best with these EASY yet chic hairstyles

Share your comment ×