Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celeb approved ways to wear grey & match your style with the weather

Grey is a neutral colour that is often seen as boring. But trust Bollywood to take the colour and turn it around to make it appearing! Here are all the ways to make the colour interesting, Bollywood style!
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 04:38 pm
Grey is often seen as a 'dull' or 'gloomy' colour. It is pretty neutral and is very often even considered boring! But in all honesty, grey is quite the opposite. It is extremely versatile and works well with both other colours and prints! And when accessorised well, nothing looks better than grey does.
Take a look at how the leading ladies of Bollywood have styled the hue for different occasions, so much so that we believe the shade is a staple in most of their wardrobes!

Kareena Kapoor Khan 
As earlier established, Bebo's favourite silhouette seems to be the one-shoulder outfit. She wore a grey Payal Khandwala number with a high-low hem. We love how she elevated the look with a statement neckpiece!

Ananya Panday
Looking like a true-blue millennial, Ananya aced the athleisure look in head-to-toe grey. She matched her leggings, sports bra and hoodie to make for a perfect monotone look. 

Anushka Sharma
Looking like a desi princess, Anushka experimented with the hue in the form of a Rimple and Harpreet grey silk Anarkali with a gold border. Gold accessories looked stunning against the grey. 

Diana Penty 
What better way to lounge at home than in a bodysuit? Take a cue from Diana Penty and pair your grey bodysuit with white pants for that perfect golden hour click. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Channel your inner boss-lady and pick out a formal outfit in the shade as PeeCee did. For a little dazzle, add on silver earrings and see-through pumps for a no-nonsense look. 

Shraddha Kapoor 
Go from desk to dinner! Shraddha Kapoor's metallic grey pantsuit is perfect to look like you mean business in the office and then head out for drinks in the evening to blow off some steam. 

Which actress' grey look do you like the best? Comment below and let us know. 

Deepika Padukone 

Keeping warm and cosy never looked better! Deepika Padukone's grey jumper with pearls on it paired with bling pants, is the best way to make a dull look fun, we think! 

