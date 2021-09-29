Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in ethnic attire as she steps out in a floral printed suit: Yay or Nay?

Our Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor is a fashion statement in herself. She slays in every outfit she wears. From setting fashion trends to her casual everyday look, we love it all. Kareena never fails to impress us with her style. Not just her style even her vibe is so over-the-top (OTT).

Recently Kareena came back from her family vacation in the Maldives. She gave us some great outfit inspirations during her trip. Now again, she is back with another look to stun us. Kareena stepped out in a desi avatar, and we are loving it. She knows how to keep it classy even with casual looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black floral printed ethnic salwar suit as she stepped out in the city. The short kurta featured a V-neck with full sleeves and a floral print all over. She wore a matching salwar with it. The K3G actress went all desi with her black Kohlapuri's, which has golden work on them.

She carried a green coloured textured sling bag and went all neutral with no accessories. Kareena flaunted her flawless natural skin with no makeup at all. Keeping it casual, the actress kept her natural wavy hair open.

We are in awe of her ethnic look. How do you guys like it?

