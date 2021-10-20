Kareena Kapoor Khan in a sleeveless top & denim pants shows what modish mornings are all about; Yay or Nay?

Not everybody can start a morning on a snazzy note. You might not have the time for it or be too lazy to get yourself in the mood. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, breaking the internet with her outfits is a routine now. There are days when the actress gets her Gucci girl vibe on or goes simply casual with a checkered shirt and denim jeans.

As seen today, she was seen with her regular coffee mug but with a different outfit that made us go, "Why so chic Bebo?" She often leans into fashion like a boss and is here for it. She probably knows when to update us all with her A plus sartorial style so we can call for a quick closet refresh or at least ditch the ones that no longer serve us hot.

The 41-year-old picked out a beige close neck sleeveless top that came with ribbed band-like detail. The extremely well-fitted top that stuck to her bodice like glue sat tucked inside her denim dark-hued blue jeans. The Good Newwz star is way too fashion-forward where’s learned that even the simplest of outfits can make a statement even when you want comfort and nothing more. She finished off her day’s look with a gold-hued watch, yellow-framed sunnies, and pointed-toe flats. Her side-swept poky straight hair was enough to have us hooked, making us want to keep our coffee mugs at hand and step out looking diva-like. If you’ve made some weekend breakfast plans, you can have this look saved to show what an effortlessly perfect look entails.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

