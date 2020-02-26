Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor: THESE looks from yesterday will knock you off your feet

Power pantsuits to off duty fashion, all the stunning looks that went down yesterday will bowl you over. Take a look!

There is no denying that fashion is an ever evolving phenomenon. And our beloved leading ladies of Bollywood have mastered the art of keeping up with it. Be it a trend or a silhouette, they aren’t the ones to shy away. From in a caramel coloured pantsuit to ’s conscious promotional wardrobe, yesterday was nothing short of a dream for all the fashion aficionados. Here’s breaking down all the best looks from yesterday. Settle down with a pen and paper as a lot of fashion inspiration is coming your way.

Sonam Kapoor

The one who has never shied away from ultra-luxurious labels decked up as a boss lady yesterday. Sonam Kapoor opted for a caramel coloured pantsuit by Max Mara. The dapper pantsuit comprised of a pair of slightly flared pants which finished a few inches above her ankles, a button down shirt and a notched lapel blazer. She completed her look with a pair of pumps by Salvatore Ferragamo. Sonam also carried a brown faux leather arm candy by Max Mara. She accessorised her look with a choker and stud earrings by Bulgari and brown tinted cat eyed shades. For her glam look, she filled in her brows, wore ample blush on her cheekbones and opted for a nude lip hue. She pulled up her hair in a sleek, sophisticated top bun and topped off her look.

Taapsee Pannu

Keeping up with her hectic promotional schedule, Taapsee Pannu is on a roll as she recreates two different looks with the same jacket. For the first look, the Thappad actress opted for a caramel coloured flared skirt by Nikita Mhaisalkar and paired it with a simple black tee. She layered her outfit with a brown embellished short jacket by Nikita Mhaisalkar. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and pulled back her hair in a simple ponytail.

For the second look, Taapsee Pannu layered her simple white button down shirt and deep blue denim with the same jacket by Nikita Mhaisalkar. She topped off her look with braids in her hair and chic beige pumps.

Bhumi Pednekar

As she stepped out yesterday, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a stunning monochromatic dress. The dress started off as a button down white shirt and culminated in a chic black dress with a plunging v-neckline. It also featured a knot detailing at the waist. Bhumi kept it minimal and paired her dress with open toe black heels. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup, filled in her brows, wore a pink lip hue and perfectly done rosy eye makeup. She let down her wavy locks effortlessly and topped off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed off duty style yesterday as she slipped on a pair of black joggers and paired it with a grey sweatshirt by Puma. The easy breezy silhouette featured her name monogrammed on the right upper arm of the sleeve. She kept her look super simple with a pair of black slides and shades. Pulling her hair back in a top bun, she topped off her look.

Which look from the day gone by is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

