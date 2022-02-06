Kareena Kapoor Khan spiced up her OOTN with a black shirt, green pants & Gucci x Balenciaga bag: Yay or Nay?

February is definitely looking good with all of the red outfits, but we saw a look that can be built with black and we've turned fans of it. Fashion has embraced this hue in many chic forms and it always leads to a great style start. Shirts are an undefeated essential that can give us all more than a peek into a glam life and all these true gems need is a great styling game. If you want to look instantly dashing with shirts, always pop in a bright colour into your look.

It's always a chic time for Bebo or at least we see it that way. Yesterday she stepped out for lunch with her niece and Amrita Arora dressed in a look that's so typical of her. Bold and absolutely slaying! Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a full-sleeved black satin shirt which she combined with straight-fit green pants that brought freshness into her look. Look at a simple shirt taking a road that can tap into the heat factor with a smart hack. To further colour block, slip your feet into pointed-toe pink pumps. The mother-of-two had her heels embroidered in red and took her accessory game to a cool level with The Hacker Project medium Jackie 1961 bag from Gucci x Balenciaga. The former as we all know is a brand the actress loves the most. This Rs. 2,38,855.84 leather bag belongs to that of the limited edition and looks at it making chic our favourite word.

The Jab We Met actress left her middle-parted hair free and her mask in place. Rings and a watch adorned her wrists and fingers. Kohl played a subtle glam eye as it enhanced her eyes.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

