Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a blue denim by Alexander Wang and its cost will make your jaws hit the floor

Always dressed to the nines, Kareena Kapoor Khan open-heartedly splurges on a pair of denim and we can’t keep calm. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is unarguably the most loved star of Bollywood. She manages to always make headlines for her work as well as her sartorial choices. When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor has a no-fuss, no-muss approach. A self-established ‘jeans and t-shirt’ girl, she balances her casual off-duty closet with a side of bold red carpet looks. Back in 2008, during her ‘zero figure’ phase while filming Tashan, the diva embraced sultry lines and sequin loaded silhouettes. Right before she got pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena took the minimalistic route for her sartorial choices. Constantly swinging between dapper silhouettes and over-the-top outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s still is the one to watch.

As she stepped out for a lunch date with her girl pal , Kareena gave us a class on how to fuse sultry with comfort. The Good Newwz star opted for a pair of dark blue, jogger-fit denim by Alexander Wang. The design featured drawstring detailing and white trimmings at the side seam. She paired her denim with a black satin camisole. The sultry number featured a plunging neckline and a deep back neck. Kareena accessorised her look with a long golden chain and a silver wrist watch. The diva topped off her look with a pair of black mesh heels and a black handbag. Keeping her skin makeup-free, she side-swept her locks.

Other than the stunning look, the fact that made our jaws hit the floor was the amount of money Kareena splurged on her blue denim. Apparently the uber-cool denim by Alexander Wang will cost you around Rs. 23,000! Honestly, it seems fair for the Begum of Bollywood.

This look was definitely a big yay for us! What about you? What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sultry street style? Comment below and let us know.

