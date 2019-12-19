Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a bright red dress and pairs it with sneakers; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the world how to do casuals right as she dons a red dress with sneakers and steps out with son, Taimur Ali Khan. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has clearly always managed to be the talk of the town and there’s no denying that! Lately, the has proved to be true as the actress has managed to create quite a buzz at the promotions of her new movie, Good Newwz. In the film, she will be seen alongside , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. While she is busy with the promotions, the actress is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. From pantsuits to impeccably styled ensembles, she has done it all.

Now, she is back at it again and this time around it a red dress as she stepped out with son Taimur Ali Khan. While all the eyes were on the little munchkin, we couldn’t help but notice the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress in the bright red dress. She made a casual statement in a short dress that bore laser cut decorative pattern throughout. It further bore a turtle-neckline and full sleeves that was accompanied by a scalloped hem.

Check out the pictures of Kareena Kapoor's here:

Mrs Khan let her dress do all the talking and pulled her hair back in a ponytail and covered most of her face with black sunnies. She then glammed up for the day out with a bold red lip. Lastly, she added a sporty touch to the look with a pair of white canvas sneakers.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her casual look? Let us know in the comments section below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

