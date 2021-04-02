Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out to meet Karisma Kapoor in a comfy casual attire; Yay or Nay?

Mommy to two boys, Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out looking chic in her casual attire. Check it out

This is the year of keeping things casual and comfy. Gone are the days of dressing up just to step out of the house. Now, celebrities are making sure to look effortless and chic even in their simplest of clothing and we’re always in awe. Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely deserves to be on top of that list as the diva surely knows her way around looking fabulous in the most basic outfits.

Today, it proved to be no different as paparazzi caught her visiting sister, Karisma Kapoor in a casual yet comfy out. For the hot summer day, the actress picked out a pair of navy blue baggy pants that gave off major comfy vibes and styled it with an oversized shirt in a pastel blue hue. The baggy outfit is clearly a perfect pick for the summer day but instead of making it look drab, she managed to elevate the look to a whole new level.

Bebo elevated the boyish vibe of the outfit by styling it with a pair of white kicks that did manage to add a sporty touch to the look. Adding to it, she accessorised it with a gold chain necklace that upped the glamour quotient. Lastly, she completed the look with a black Louis Vuitton mask. What do you think about Bebo’s casual off-duty look? Let us know in the comments section below.

