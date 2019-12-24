Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in a sunshine yellow Dundas number & we LOVE it; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently super swamped with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Good Newwz. The film is all set to release on December 27th.

Bollywood and fashion have always gone hand in hand. Needless to say whenever our Bollywood celebrities have stepped out wearing something fancy that automatically becomes a major trend. Such is the impact of our B'Town celebs. Also, fashion in our country lives by a snowball effect. We see our favorite stars wearing a new trend and before we know it everyone jumps onto the bandwagon. From wearing neons to sequin sarees to pantsuits, you name it and it is out there.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently super swamped with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Good Newwz. In the past few years Kareena has stemmed out to becoming one of the best dressed celebrities we have in our country. Bebo stepped out in a sunshine yellow outfit by Peter Dundas. Her look featured a floor length flowy maxi dress with batwing cold-shoulder sleeves with a slit on it, V-neckline and was cinched at the waist to bring in definition to her entire frame. The 39 year old styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, soft pink lips and cheeks and minimal makeup. We like how the look is so effortless and easy going. Also, kudos for opting to go minimal with her makeup and accessories.

Good Newwz co-stars , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is all set to release on December 27th.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More