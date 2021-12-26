Kareena Kapoor Khan styled her leather pants with a Balenciaga t-shirt and Rs 2 Lakh Jackie bag for Christmas

It was indeed a Merry Christmas for Kareena Kapoor Khan who tested negative for covid-19 just before the festival. To celebrate both, Christmas and her negative result, Bebo stepped out for her annual Christmas brunch with her Kapoor khandaan, Saif Ali Khan and little boys, Jeh and Taimur.

Always giving us fashion-forward looks, Bebo finally hopped on to the biggest trend of the year and how! The actress stepped out in a pair of brown leather bellbottom pants that she styled with a basic black tee. The I Heart U t-shirt was from Balenciaga's collection and gave a casual twist to her trendy pants. The Good Newwz actress further accessorised this outfit with a Jackie bag from the Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration called the Hacker Project.

The Limited Edition bag is priced at a whopping 3.200 USD which roughly converts to INR 2.42 lakhs. The actress struck a pose with her family in the chic outfit that was the perfect combination of athleisure and chic street style. She completed her outfit with a pair of animal printed Christian Louboutin pumps to jazz things up.

For her makeup, the Begum of Bollywood went with her usual look involving smokey eyes and neutral-tone lips as she posed while carrying her son Jeh.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma defines comfort and cool the best in a white top and tie dye sweatpants: Yay or Nay?