Kareena Kapoor Khan is the sunshine girl of Bollywood: 5 times K3G star sported yellow outfits like a diva

When it comes to fashion and style, nobody seems to deck up and dress up better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Bollywood starlet has made her name in the film industry and has proved that her style game is always on point, whether on screen or off it. From the time she played the role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she has won the hearts of fashionistas. The diva clearly knows what looks good on her. Be it long hair or short, voluminous curls or slicked back hair, Kareena looks phenomenal. The actor also knows the shades that suit her best. Yellow, is one colour she absolutely cannot get enough of. Whether on vacation, at events on even on the red carpet, Kareena has rocked the shade multiple times. Here are our favourite times when Bebo proved that nobody could pull off the sunshine shade as well as she does!

It all started when Bebo became the frenzy that she is, after she played iconic charater Poo. A look we still can't get over today? Her yellow tube top with a floral yellow matching choker. Only she could have pulled it off so well!

Nothing spells summer like breezy maxi dresses. And the perfect shade to wear in summer? Yellow! We love how seamlessly she sported this breezy yellow dress by Peter Dundas, with barely-there makeup and flawless skin.

Showing off her toned midriff, Bebo opted for a pastel version of the shade in a twisted knot cut-out yellow number that also featured a high-low hem. Wavy hair and tan sandals completed her look.

Nothing like a tan to prove it is summer. We love how she picked out this one-shoulder bodysuit and paired it with matching sunshine yellow trousers with her hair pulled back into a slick neat ponytail.

Taking a break from too much yellow, Bebo then dressed herself up in a floral yellow co-ord set by Song of Style to make for a chic look. We love it from head-to-toe!

Looking elegant and graceful as ever in an Indian drape, we love how Bebo rocked the bright yellow saree with a pink border and paired it with a matching pink blouse. With her hair pulled back and kohl-lined eyes, Kareena looked like a vision!

