Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan & Saif show the Pataudi way to celebrate Holi in all white; Check it out

The Kapoor Khaandan to the Pataudi family, traditions have been running along in the industry and there’s no denying that! From larger than life wedding festivities to Diwali parties with a huge guest list, the Bollywood families surely know how to keep their traditions alive. The Pataudi’s is one such family who is definitely stealing a lot of hearts right now. From mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s amazing work in films to Saif’s OTT roles in movies to even little munchkin, Taimur’s cute looks, the family is definitely aceing and the recent headlines are enough proof of it.

Yesterday, the Pataudi’s kept the tradition running as they celebrated the festival of colours in coordinated outfits. Dressed in all-white, the Khan family was definitely prepared to take on Holi in style. First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who decided to step out in a white kurta-set with a matching dupatta draped around her neck. She pulled her hair back in a bun and covered most of her face with her black sunnies. She finished off her look with her signature bold red lip.

Moving on, Saif in true royal Pataudi attire, stepped out in a kurta-pyjama. To make an effortless ‘cool dad’ statement, he left the kurta unbuttoned and styled the all-white ensemble with round sunnies.

Now, coming to the little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, the 3-year-old looked his best as he wore a matching kurta-set just like his dad. He then wore an olive-green baseball hat and a pair of flip-flops as he ringed in Holi with his parents.

We are in awe of the Pataudi’s celebrating Holi in style and tradition. What are your thoughts bout it? Let us know in the comments section below.

