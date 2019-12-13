Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the classic pantsuit to a whole new level in Peter Do; Yay or Nay?

Kareena Kapoor Khan does the power look right in a cut-out wonder by Peter Do. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood has been one of the most powerful divas when it comes down to influencing the world with her stunning style. Just yesterday, the actress wore a gorgeous saree with ‘Bebo’ written over it and it literally left the world gasping. She has clearly been one of the best-dressed actresses of B-town and her previous looks are enough proof of that. From airports to promotional events and red carpets, she has been slaying it all with some of the most trendy pieces and fashion-forward ensembles.

This time around it proved to be no different as Bebo made as she made a stunning statement in a trendy pantsuit by Peter Do. the pantsuit was clearly a new take on the classic silhouette that we are used to seeing. But, it’s Bebo and it is clearly expected out of her!

The actress’s pantsuit featured powerful padded shoulders that were accompanied by side slits that extended at the back as well showing off her black bralette underneath. The long jacket was then cinched at the waist with a matching belt that bore silver rivets. The actress then styled the look with a matching pair of pants that hug her like a glove. Her pants then bore the trendiest side slits along the hem. Mrs Khan then styled the look with a pair of black, boxy heels that added height to her lean frame.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

