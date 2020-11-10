Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the desi route in a simple white kurta paired with a scarlet red dupatta: Yay or Nay

Bebo was spotted out in the city putting her desi foot forward in a simple ethnic look. Tell us what you think!

Kareena Kapoor Khan certainly knows how to get people talking. Whether it is her carefree statements or her fashion choices, the actress is known to keep it bold and beautiful in her own ways.

The actress who has been giving maternity style goals recently in her fuss-free breezy maxi dresses that helped her beat the summer heat, stepped into a new ethnic look today.

Kareena Kapoor's latest ethnic look was all about keeping it simple yet stylish and picking out the perfect combination between bold and simple.

Bebo picked out a simple ivory white kurta with detailed zig-zag embroidery on it. She paired this with simple white palazzo pants for a clean look. She toped this off with a lovely scarlet red dupatta with gold prints and tassels on it. Bebo completed her look with simple gold kolhapuri slippers, a simple pair of pearl earrings and an elegant black bindi on her forehead. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she wore a mask as she stepped out of home.

We love how Kareena kept it simple yet stylish with her outfit and showed us how to make a statement with just a simple dupatta, that added a pop of colour and instantly brightened up her entire look.

We are taking note from Bebo on how to style an outfit this festive season, with this look!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

