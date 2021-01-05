Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the floral route and elevates her maternity style game: Yay or Nay?

The Bollywood diva picked out a lovely floral maxi dress as she was spotted out in the city. Tell us what you think of her outfit!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted out and about in the city, putting her most stylish foot forward as she was spotted out and about in the city today. The actress who has been keeping busy with work off late and giving us a lot of maternity style goals with her outfits. The actress has been having a gala time this holiday season with her family, gave us yet another ootd we can't stop gushing over!

Known for her love for kaftans and keeping it simple and comfortable, the actress picked out a simple floral maxi dress. The button-down shirt dress ended at her calves in the dress that hung loose but still accentuated her baby bump. Comfortable bright pink sliders were her go-to footwear to give her feet some much-needed support. They also added a bright pop of colour to her look. A black face mask, absolutely no makeup and her hair pulled back into a simple slicked back ponytail completed the diva's look.

The actress has been wearing different shades of white, giving us a peek into her comfortable maternity wardrobe that was a mix of style and simplicity.

The actress who is due to deliver her baby in March looked exhausted but still managed to wave at the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor recently talked to Pinkvilla exclusively about her bond with her sister Karisma and said that she is the one person Bebo falls back on for anything.

We love Kareena's simple look. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

