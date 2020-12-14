Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her maternity style down the sporty route in a monochromatic look

Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to make the most of her maternity looks and she's back at it again with another stunning look. Check it out

Over the last few decades, we've always seen celebs hiding their pregnancies and staying indoors to avoid showing off their growing baby bump. But, in the last few years, things have taken a turn for the good as celebrities are embracing motherhood with open arms. Maternity style was always an alien term for Bollywood but now that celebs are no more scared of stepping out, we have enough inspiration for those heavenly 9 months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is now expecting her second child with hubby, and it's her maternity style that we have eyes on. Everything from desi attires to a gorgeous vacation wardrobe, the actress has surely made the most of her stylish ensembles. Today, she took her maternity style down the sporty route as she rocked athleisure wear in all its glory.

Bebo chose for a gorgeous monochromatic look by Puma. Her outfit consisted of a high-waisted pair of yoga pants that was styled with a matching sports bra that showed off her baby bump in all its glory. She layered the look with a long jacket in the same hue. From what looked like a casual picture, the actress was seen in bright pink slides while her hair was let down in soft textured waves. Bebo then chose to keep things simple with a blushed glowy base and a little definition around the eyes.

We are quite a fan of how Kareena embraced her growing belly and chose to keep things sporty. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

