Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 5 Divas who had us stunned in ivory lehengas

The wedding season is upon us and as much as we love dressing up in bright colours, the soothing ivory remains a classic. The best aspect of an ivory lehenga is its versatility. One can don the shade for a sangeet, mehendi, wedding and even for a reception. Our B-town leading ladies have also been obsessing over this shade for a while now. Let’s take a look at our favourite divas adorned in gorgeous ivory lehenga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s embellished ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra featured a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse with broad straps, a wide square neckline, intricate sequined embroidery all over, midriff-baring hem and an open back with beaded adornments. She teamed the blouse with a matching ombre lehenga that descended into soft pastel shades of pink and blue. The lehenga was decked in sequins, floral thread work and gota patti work. Bebo sealed the deal with a zari dupatta embellished with sequin work and gota embellished borders. She accessorised the attire with diamond studs, a diamond necklace and a shiny clutch.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s ensemble by Faabiiana featured a strappy white blouse and an ivory lehenga. The blouse entailed a deep sweetheart neckline and embellished straps, while the low waist lehenga featured a crinkled texture. The bright yellow leheriya style dupatta added a splash of colour to the neutral look. Elegantly draped over one shoulder, the dupatta featured white stripes and scalloped gold-detailed edges. It also came with beaded tassels along its hems. The actor paired the lehenga alternative with a chunky choker that stood out for its green stones.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s pristine white and gold lehenga by Shantanu & Nikhil featured a modest yet playful blouse that bore a high-neckline and full sleeves with an open back. The skirt was adorned with statement-making metallic work, with a cutwork hem, intricate gold embellishment, and floral and foliage motifs. The attire was rounded off with a white organza dupatta decked with gota patti borders. Sanon chose chunky earrings, layered bangles and rings. As a final touch, she topped the look with a gajra made of fresh white roses.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s ivory Falguni Shane Peacock number consisted of a full-sleeved fan-panel blouse teamed with a voluminous skirt and a dupatta. The sensual blouse featured a plunging V-neckline and sheer detailing on the sleeves and back. The OTT look was doused in intricate crystals, sequins and glass beads, along with intricate tone-on-tone thread embroidery as delicate flowers and geometric patterns. The Heropanti 2 actress sealed the look with diamond and emerald jhumkas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ultra-glamorous as she donned a printed ivory Arpita Mehta lehenga on the occasion of Diwali. The ensemble featured a mirror-work strappy blouse with a hand-embroidered sweetheart neckline, and was teamed with a sand floral printed tiered lehenga. This high-waisted georgette lehenga was teamed with a matching dupatta. She completed the look with a stack of diamond-studded bangles, a choker necklace adorned with pearls, and circular earrings.

Which actress looked the best in an ivory lehenga? Let us know in the comments below.

