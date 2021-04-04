Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Accessories EVERY girl ought to carry for her next beach vacation

From statement earrings to sunglasses and bandanas, here's a checklist of all things you shouldn't forget to pack when you're heading out on vacation.

While it's not easy to plan a vacation thanks to the current situation, we can soothe ourselves by thinking about the near future. Planning an escape to get rid of reality is a lot of fun, especially if you're heading to the beach. From swimsuits to beach outfits to accessories, there's a list of things one mustn't forget to carry with them. While you might have all your outfits planned out, accessorising is key when it comes to getting the perfect picture for the gram. Here's a checklist as portrayed by celebrities.

The most important thing that cannot be forgotten, is your favourite pair of sunglasses. Kareena has a range of them and beach or no beach, the diva doesn't step out without them. Additionally, carry a cute headband that can keep your hair away from your face and even work as an accessory to manage second-day hair!

Just sunglasses don't do the trick most of the time since we're often on the lookout for shade on a beach. A hat makes for the perfect accessory, looks cute and does its job by keeping your eyes protected at all costs!

If headbands aren't your thing, take a cue from Kiara Advani and carry a scarf. Tie it around your head like a bandana. It makes for a fool-proof idea as it not only absorbs sweat but also looks trendy.

For the gram, one of the simplest ways to elevate your beach look is by sporting statement earrings. Be it a pair of simple hoops or long, feather accessories like Tara Sutaria's, it ought to do the trick!

While towels make for decent cover-ups after we step out of the water, nothing elevates a look like a fringe and a cut-out cover-up. 's white piece is just perfect for you to take inspiration from this summer!

