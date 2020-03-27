Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: ALL the ways to style shirts this summer

No more limited to workwear, shirts can be worn everywhere from parties to the airport. Check out all the celebrity approved ways to style them!

Shirts are a piece of clothing that have been there for a while now. Initially, it was considered as the ultimate formal piece of clothing that was worn only to office, but is today considered quite casual. Not just in a multitude of colours, but styles as well. From wearing it to the airport to casual outings to meetings, the versatile clothing piece can be styled in a variety of ways to give out some of the most fashionable looks.

And who better to take inspiration from on how to style shirts, than our favourite tinsel town ladies?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There has never been a case when Kareena Kapoor hasn't looked stylish. And she proved it yet again by opting for a simple baby pink crisp shirt that she tucked into a pair of sky blue flared jeans to make for the most effortless-chic look!

Tara Sutaria

For a more boho look, let Tara Sutaria be your inspiration. We love how she picked out a powder blue satin shirt and tucked only the front into her white jeans. A string of beads and feathered slip ons, perfectly accessorised the Marjaavaan actress' look.

Take in the summer and go all out with floral prints like Katrina Kaif! Pick out a colourful shirt like Kat and add some more drama to it by completing it with bedazzled pants.

Thought white shirts can only be worn as is? Trust Deepika Padukone to try something new! To give a new twist to her usual look, the actress opted for a one-shoulder white shirt and paired it with lose mom jeans for a look that screamed date night!

Kriti Sanon

For the ultimate shirt party, pick out a shimmery shirt like Kriti Sanon did. To neutralise the bling, complete the look with nuteral-tone pants for a classy yet chic look.

For the ultimate lazy-girl's guide, look no further than Malaika Arora. We love how she styled her simple white shirt with a few buttons left open on top for a sexy vibe. Styled with a candy striped skirt, the look is perfect to wear to a resort or a day at the park.

Credits :Instagram

