From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Here are all the best dressed celebrities at Armaan Jain’s wedding

The Kapoor cousin, Armaan Jain got married last night and it definitely saw the who’s who of the industry and here we have all the best-dressed divas from the event. Check it out

Last night, the who’s who of the Bollywood industry were present at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Armaan Jain is the first cousin of Kareena and . Quite a lot of B-Town actresses turned up for the joyous union but we had all our eyes how gorgeous they looked. The big fat Punjabi wedding was definitely not complete without some glam and glitz which is why all these looks are perfect for your next wedding outfit inspiration.

First up, we have Armaan’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked absolutely stunning a saree by Nikasha. The yellow wonder bore a gold border around its hem that perfectly matched the strapless blouse. She styled the saree in a classic drape while pulling her hair back in a classic bun. Long dangle earrings, kohl clad eyes and a red bindi completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Next on the list is sister, Karisma Kapoor who kept her desi look classic with a pink silk saree by Raw Mango. She styled it with a high-neck blouse and layers of accesories. A braided bun, soft smokey eyes and a rosy pink lip completed her look. Can you take your eyes off her?

Moving on, we have who also made a gorgeous statement in an ivory Anarkali. The Anarkali bore heavy beaded embellishments all over that ensured all eyes were on her. A tulle dupatta, bold red lips and pokey straight hair perfectly complemented her look.

Next up, we have Ananya Panday who attended the wedding in a gorgeous mirror work lehenga by Abhinav Mishra. The cream wonder featured a strapped blouse that was paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. The heavily embellished ensemble was then balanced out with neutral glam and wavy hair.

Next on the list is the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani who also opted for a lehenga but this was by Manish Malhotra. The pastel lehenga featured floral embellishments in pink and blue while a matching dupatta was draped over her shoulder. Layered necklaces, voluminous waves and a gorgeous glam completed her look.

Moving on, we have Tara Sutaria who graced the wedding n a gorgeous pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. The heavily embellished lehenga was styled in a desi manner with a centre-parted low bun. The bun was then accessorised with a white-flowered gajra that made her look like the perfect desi kudi. Adding to her look was her flawless glam that absolutely stole the show.

Lastly, we have Athiya Shetty who also made quite a statement in an aqua blue lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her lehenga featured gold foil detailing all over while a silk blouse made for a stunning look. She pulled her hair back in a bun and completed her look with a pair of long dangle earrings.

Who do you think was the best dressed? Let us know in the comments section below.

