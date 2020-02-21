Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria & Sara Ali Khan: ALL the easy and effortless ways to go desi this season

Desi looks have been B-Town diva’s go-to in the past couple of months and here are al the ways you can look effortless just like them. Check it out

Amidst all the trendy and millennial clothing, our B-Town divas are time and again experimenting with some of the most stunning desi looks. They are time and again going down the desi route making sure to slay everything from sarees to lehengas and even simple kurta sets. While this is the case, we looked back at all these stunning traditional looks and all the easy ways we could style them all! Check it out:

Silk wonders

First up on the list is the plush fabric, silk. The heritage fabric of India comes in different kinds and can literally be stitched into any and everything. Everything made out of the fabric fro sarees to lehengas and kurta sets are immensely getting popular and it is the right time for you to invest in one. The plush fabric is enough to steal the show and you will not require a lot of effort to style it.

Embellished Blouses

Embellished blouses are finally getting the popularity it deserves. From to Janhvi Kapoor, most divas have managed to find a place for embellished blouses in their closets. It is a statement piece and can be styled along with a simple saree or lehenga to balance it out. Investing in a colour that can match quite a lot of sarees in your wardrobe can be a great way to style up this season.

Minimal breezy sarees

Sarees have been quintessential clothing in every Indian woman’s wardrobe and there’s n denying that! While sarees come in all different kinds, the lightweight, breezy wonders are definitely creating a buzz. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jonas and Alia Bhatt, most divas are definitely loving this new saree trend.

Embellished Lehengas

Next on the list is embellished lehengas and there is absolutely no debate on how much B-Town divas love this piece of clothing. Each and every diva has tried her hand on the heavily embellished sequinned lehenga and it is time for you to dip your toes in this B-Town’s favourite trend.

Kurta Sets

This trend has been getting popular for quite a while now and there’s absolutely no denying that! Kurta sets have been literally invading every diva’s wardrobe and this season the breezy and comfy wonders are clearly not going anywhere!

Which trend are you most looking forward to wearing? Let us know in the comments section below.

